As Naples police investigates a death, it provides few details

There is a death investigation at a Naples home. Authorities arrived on the scene more than nine hours ago and neighbors are nervous about what police found.

Police said someone who knew the victim called and asked to check on her. When police arrived, they found her dead inside.

Police quickly obtained a search warrant. Authorities said they treat every death investigation like a homicide. But it added, this is early on and can not confirm the manner of death.

Neighbors said they are shocked either way.

“It’s very very quiet so whatever went down tonight really doesn’t make sense,” Kenneth Lubas said.

“Hope no good person got lost,” Brian Lubas said. “But yeah, it’s bad.”

Crime scene tape is blocking off the end of Chesapeake Ave. Police are allowing local traffic through but said they could be at the scene longer. It just depends on what the authorities find.

