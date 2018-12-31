Two arrested in Fort Myers for possession on stolen weapons

On Sunday, Fort Myers police department arrested two men who were found with stolen guns in the Fly Lounge parking lot.

According to FMPD, officers were clearing the parking lot of the lounge around 2 A.M. when they noticed a firearm on the floor of one of the vehicles.

Officers detained Jontavis Garvin, 25, and Vincent Stroud, 28, who were occupants in the car, before conducting a search. Officers found a total of 3 guns in the car, one was stolen from Miami, and another stolen from inside Lee County.

Garvin and Stroud were both charged with carrying a concealed firearm with Garvin additionally charged with possession of under 20 grams of Marijuana. Both were arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders