The Year in News: Most read stories of 2018

As 2018 draws to a close we breakdown the most clicked news stories on winknews.com.

A college student and graduate of Dunbar High School who went missing while studying abroad was found dead, according to her family.

TeNiya Jones, 19, was a University of Kentucky student studying abroad in Amam, Jordan, according to Jones’ mother Tosha Thomas-Mora. Jones was visiting Tel Aviv, Israel with several students in her program. More: http://bit.ly/2LzMNP6

April Freeman, Democratic Candidate for congress has died, according to a post on her Facebook page written by her husband.

Freeman was running for Congressional FL District 17. She first ran in 2014 to replace Trey Radel, then she ran in 2016 against current Congressman Tom Rooney. More: http://bit.ly/2sawY5v

Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller died from his injuries after being shot in the head on July 21, while responding to an incident at a Marathon gas station on Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Jobbers-Miller was buried with full honors.

The suspect, Wisner Desmaret, 29, faces attempted first-degree murder. More: http://bit.ly/2C1WtdN

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Bell Tower Shops near Society and TGI Friday’s in Fort Myers.

Kevin Robinson, 55, and his son Javarcia Riggins, 33, were both fatally shot, according to Sheriff Carmine Marceno. More: http://bit.ly/2VfKxOh

A nearly 1,200-pound shark originally spotted by scientists in waters near Canada has been tracked to the Gulf of Mexico off local shores on Christmas Eve.

A male great white shark named Nova was off the coast of Fort Myers Beach Monday. The travel log shows Nova has journeyed more than 2,000 miles down the east coast of Florida. Click here to track him. More: http://bit.ly/2rUH1eO

WINK News published hundreds of stories on red tide and blue-green algae as the environmental crisis triggered a state of emergency by the governor. The issue become a hot button topic for the midterm elections and in a growing concern for residents in SWFL. More: http://bit.ly/2L93eyx

