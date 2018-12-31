The Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fire head coaches

The Miami Dolphins reportedly fired Adam Gase on Monday, after the team went 7-9 and failed to make the playoffs despite sitting firmly in the postseason hunt with just a few weeks left in the season.

The report from ESPN comes just several hours after reports of Rex Ryan possibly having interest in the Miami job if it opens.

Gase finished his Dolphins tenure with an uninspiring 23-25 record, making the playoffs once in 2016 when he had a mostly healthy Ryan Tannehill but was forced to play the Steelers in the postseason with Matt Moore under center.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also made a head coaching change. After wrapping up a disappointing season on Sunday at home against the Falcons, the Bucs made the move to release head coach Dirk Koetter.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora confirms the firing. Koetter, who was hired to replace Lovie Smith before the 2016 season, finished his Buccaneers career 19-29 after a disappointing five-win season in 2018.

MORE: Head Coach Dirk Koetter fired by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last year it was widely believed Koetter would be relieved of his duties before this season began, but both he and GM Jason Lichte ended up sticking around for 2018. There was reason to be hopeful for the Bucs this year, but the season felt derailed before it began when Jameis Winston was suspended for an off-field incident that the NFL spent the offseason investigating.

Whoever is brought in to replace Koetter will almost certainly be charged with developing Winston and finding out if he’s the answer long term.

Author: CBS Sports