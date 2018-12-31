Neighbors say construction issue for New Year’s Eve in Cape

The utilities extension project in Cape Coral could put a damper on New Year’s Eve plans for people celebrating in downtown Cape Coral Monday night. Some neighbors are worried about safety for when they celebrate.

The construction along Southeast 47th Terrace is part of Cape Coral’s Streetscape Project. The project was supposed to be completed before Christmas this year; however, the Vincennes roundabout stayed open for holiday shopping, which pushed back the project deadline.

“It’s very difficult to get to where you need to get to down here,” Kathy Kell said. “It seems like you turn down one street and another one is blocked off.”

Neighbors said the construction has caused headaches. Still, the ball is set, and the countdown to the start of 2019 nears.

“I got here early to get out of here because I imagine it’s going to be awful down here, so I think it’s going to be crazy,” Peter Sink said.

Sink said having a New Year’s party here is a safety concern.

“If you see the way people drive down here to begin with and then you make these lanes so narrow, its going to be like bumper cars down here,” Sink said.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

