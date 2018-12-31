Marco Island man found with 17 guns appears in court

It is something Brooke Gigot said is extremely rare on Marco Island.

“It was completely blocked off and even people were leaving their homes on the street here,” Gigot said. “Saw a bunch of police ambulance fire trucks and a SWAT team.”

Peter Tremont, 61, appeared before a judge Monday afternoon. Tremont barricaded himself inside his home on N Copeland Dr. as he was armed with guns.

Reports show that Tremont threatened Jerry Nelson’s 86-year-old mother who also lives in the home. She got out, but her son refused. He told police they were going to “leave this world with him.”

“I understand the arms — I mean a lot of people enjoy that,” Nelson said. “But the night vision goggles are sort of an interesting side note.”

Five hours later, law enforcement arrested Tremont. Authorities found 17 loaded guns, including pistols and rifles, along with a night vision device.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.