Golden Gate man appears in court after shooting neighbor

A woman in Collier County was hit by a stray bullet while she was at home. The woman’s neighbor was shooting a handgun in his backyard.

Juan Arreguin, 41, made his first appearance in court Monday after a bullet he shot from a gun in his back yard in Golden Gate Estates hit his neighbor, Yaness Gomez, 22, on Sunday,

“It was just real scary,” said Gloria McClain, who was visiting the neighborhood from West Virginia.

Gomez was struck by a stray bullet Arreguin shot while she was home sitting at her family’s dining room table a block away. Gomez told police she heard a loud crash at a window then felt something strike her arm and side.

“It’s putting tears in my eyes now just thinking about this stuff,” McClain said.

Ricardo Aponte said it’s common for neighbors with guns to be heard outdoors.

“This area where we are, you hear people,” Aponte said. “During the day, they tend to shoot.”

Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Arreguin Mondya. He faces charges of shooting into a dwelling and discharging a firearm in public. In court, he was asked not to shoot anymore.

“You need to know your rules,” Aponte said. “Go to a target range to prevent future injuries.”

Gomez, who was hit by the bullet, told WINK News she is feeling better and even drove to see people she knew. She is not pressing charges against Arreguin.

Neighbors are asking gun owners to play it safe this New Year’s Eve.

“It could have been prevented,” McClain said.

Trust WINK News to update you as more information becomes available.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

