Alert from K-9 during traffic stop leads to seizure of over 50 grams of meth

Charlotte County Sheriff’s office seized over 50 grams of meth after deputies were alerted by a K-9 during a traffic stop that drugs were inside the car.

CCSO says the K-9, Scar alerted deputy Sella of potential drugs in the car during the stop. After searching the car, Deputy Sella found over 54 grams of meth in the car, and arrested Hope Green, 43.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders