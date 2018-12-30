UM football head coach Mark Richt retires

Mark Richt, the head coach of the University of Miami football team, has announced his retirement. Richt, 58, told athletic director Blake James on Sunday morning that he planned to step down.

The unexpected move comes after Richt’s third season with the team. He finished the 2018 season with a 7-6 record. In their most recent game, the Hurricanes suffered a lopsided 35-3 loss in the Pinstripe Bowl to Wisconsin.

Richt went 26-13 in his three years leading the Hurricanes, with the highlight being an appearance in the Orange Bowl.

Before he was the head coach of UM football, Richt worked for the University of Georgia. Richt was a head coach for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2001 – 2015.

The Hurricanes will now begin a search for a replacement. In the meantime, UM’s recruiting efforts may be significantly impacted from the decision.

