Places to celebrate New Year’s Eve in SWFL

If you’re looking for fireworks displays and outdoor fun on New Year’s Eve in Southwest Florida, there are plenty of opportunities to choose from to celebrate the start of 2019.

Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples and Punta Gorda are hosting events free to the public, and there are plenty more great venues to look for near you filled with fun festivities to enjoy with family and friends.

FORT MYERS

Downtown Countdown: River District Alliance hosts its annual New Year’s Eve celebration 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on 1st and Hendry Street. Live music performed throughout the event.

CAPE CORAL

South Cape New Year’s Ball Drop: South Cape Hospitality and Entertainment Associations hosts its free celebration event 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on SE 47th Terrace. Live music on the big stage. Open to all ages.

NAPLES

New Year’s Eve Fireworks: Naples’ annual fireworks display will light up the sky at 7:30 p.m. Naples Pier will be closed at 5:00 p.m. to permit first responders (Fire, Police, EMS) to establish their posts for the fireworks display. The Naples Pier will reopen at 11:00 p.m.

PUNTA GORDA

Fishermen’s Village New Year’s Eve Celebration: Fishville’s New Year’s celebration starts at 6 p.m. running until midnight when the fireworks shows begins and ends at 12:30 a.m. The event offers a photo booth, glitter tattoos, face painting, hair dazzle, magic shows, balloon creations and more.

Writer: WINK News