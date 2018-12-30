One person dies in Saturday night crash on State Rd. 29 in Labelle

A two-vehicle collision on State Road 29 and Case Rd. in Labelle has left one dead and three with serious injuries Saturday.

Armando Medrano, 22, was driving a 1995 Buick Rivera with five passengers in his vehicle. Isaac Delgado, 42, was steering a 2006 Jeep Laredo with three passengers in his vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol press release.

Armando was moving south on SR-29 in the turn lane as his vehicle approached Case Rd.

Isaac was traveling north on SR-29. The front of his Jeep collided into the right side of the Buick as it was entering a Circle K parking lot.

The Jeep and the Buick rotated clockwise. The Jeep propelled into a grassy ditch on the east side of SR-29 while the Buick came to rest on the northbound lanes of SR-29.

In the Buick, Eduardo Medrano, 20, died. Carolina Moreno, 4, Jesus Escobedo, 18, and Miangelo Moreno, 6, were seriously injured. Saidy Perales, 15, and Armando had minor injuries.

In the Jeep, Rosa Beltran, 37, Sarahi Delgado, 10, and Isaac each had minor injuries, per the FHP press release.