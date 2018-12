NPD: Serious crash causes delays on westbound Golden Gate Pkwy

A serious crash is causing delays on westbound Golden Gate Pkwy, just east of Goodlette Rd., according to the Naples Police Department. It occurred at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. There were seven people in a white van and one person in a black vehicle.

Avoid the area, if possible.

Trust WINK News to provide the latest updates

Writer: Michael Mora