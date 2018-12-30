Naples man appears in court, arrested for aggravated assault

A man accused of running toward a crowd with a knife at a busy restaurant and bar in Collier County made his first court appearance Sunday.

On Friday, Joandy Lorenzo Garcia was arrested after he wielded a knife and terrified people dining at the Noodles Italian Café and Sushi Bar in Naples.

The crowd was in a frenzy, as Garcia yelled, “I’m going to kill him,” while swinging a knife toward people at the restaurant.

“It’s every bar owners worst nightmare is a situation like that,” said Patrick Daley, owner of The Parrot Bar and Grill. That’s the reason you have trouble sleeping at night.

Garcia was originally thrown out of the establishment for disturbing customers. He returned yelling and wielding a knife.

“That’s scary being in that situation,” Eric Martinez said.

In the arrest report, a security worker told deputies he was in fear for his life, as he wrestled the knife out of Garcia’s hand and his body to the ground.

“It just goes to show anything can happen anywhere, no matter what the security,” Martinez said. “Even though it helps, you still have to watch out take precautions.”

Daley said patrons can help the restaurant owners by reporting things like people who look sick or overly intoxicated to try to mitigate issues.

“The security person nearby, just give them a heads up,” Daley said. “We appreciate that.”

No customers were injured during the incident.

Garcia faces charges aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

The owner at the noodle and sushi establishment keep metal detectors at the business but are working with the sheriff’s office to install a full security detail.

Daley has a motto for handling situations like the one Garcia caused.

“I like to call it addition through subtraction,” Daley said. “You remove a person like that that’s being rowdy and disturbing, and you make the situation better for everybody around them.”

Reporter: Anika Henanger

