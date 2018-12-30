Neighborhood evacuated: Armed man barricaded in Marco Island home

Marco Island Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a home where a man wielding a gun is barricaded.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an armed man is in a home off N Copeland Drive and Ludlow Road in a neighborhood in Marco Island Sunday.

It’s unclear if the home is the armed man’s residence.

SWAT team, Marco Island police and CCSO are all at the scene.

The immediate neighborhood has been evacuated by law enforcement, and the public is asked to avoid the area completely.

No one has been injured and the immediate neighborhood has been evacuated. MIPD is currently working with Collier County Sheriff’s negotiators and tactical personnel to resolve the situation. — Marco Island PD (@MarcoIslandPD) December 30, 2018

Trust WINK News to update you as more information becomes available.

Writer: WINK News