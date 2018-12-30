Police lights blare from the officer's vehicle.
Neighborhood evacuated: Armed man barricaded in Marco Island home

Published: December 30, 2018 5:50 PM EST
Updated: December 30, 2018 6:17 PM EST

Marco Island Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a home where a man wielding a gun is barricaded.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an armed man is in a home off N Copeland Drive and Ludlow Road in a neighborhood in Marco Island Sunday.

It’s unclear if the home is the armed man’s residence.

SWAT team, Marco Island police and CCSO are all at the scene.

The immediate neighborhood has been evacuated by law enforcement, and the public is asked to avoid the area completely.

