Driver dies in I-75 MM 128 crash in Fort Myers

An on-ramp Interstate 75 crash, which was near Terminal Access Road at mile marker 128 in Fort Myers, has been confirmed fatal by Florida Highway Patrol.

Earlier, the MM 128 on-ramp and the adjacent I-75 northbound lanes, were closed off with the latter soon after for a helicopter landing.

The northbound access ramp still has a roadblock.

