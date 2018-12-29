Fort Myers Beach expecting heavy traffic for upcoming weekends

As the holidays are in full swing, combined with the warmest weather in the United States, Fort Myers beach is expecting heavy traffic for the next few weekends.

An early start is recommended if you have any interests in going to the beach, otherwise you could spend hours in traffic, and could have a hard time trying to find parking once arriving.

“It’s pretty much bumper to bumper, everybody knows they have to wait to get over here,” said one beach goer.

In order to avoid the traffic, some walk across the bridge and just park on the other side, while other take advantage of the beach park and ride off Summerlin Pine Ridge Road, where you can park and pay to ride the shuttle for $2.