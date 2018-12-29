Driver crashes car into Fort Myers home and flees scene

A car went right into the garage door of a home in Lee County leaving behind lots of damage. When people tried to help the driver, he took off.

On Wednesday, a car driver crashed through the garage door of a home in Fort Myers and then fled the scene.

The driver started by knocking down a fence, then hit a power pole, before he made his way into the garage door.

The homeowner’s car was already inside the garage when the driver crashed through it.

A video taken by the grandson of the woman who lives at the home shows the car that ran into the closed garage.

The grandson said his aunt usually doesn’t park the silver Nissan inside of the garage because her kids like to play in there.

One of the women who lives inside of the house tried to help the driver, but he refused assistance.

“My mom, you know, shes my mother all mothers are going to panic,” Devonne Joseph said. [She asked] ‘Do you need any water; do you need anything?’ Long story short, he just ran off, and we didn’t see him since.”

Police told the family portions of the house are not livable right now because the car messed up the framing of the house.

The family is also working on getting a rental car in the meantime.

