Intersection of State Road 29 and Oil Well Road in Immokalee, where drivers said car crashes are an issue - Photo by WINK News from Google Maps.
COLLIER COUNTY

Crash shuts down intersection at SR 29 and Oil Well Rd.

Published: December 29, 2018 2:32 PM EST
Updated: December 29, 2018 2:59 PM EST

Collier County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a car crash that shut down State Road 29 north and southbound at the intersection of Oil Well Road in Immokalee Saturday.

Delays are expected.

Deputies are telling drivers to seek an alternate route if possible.

Writer:WINK News
