Crash shuts down intersection at SR 29 and Oil Well Rd.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a car crash that shut down State Road 29 north and southbound at the intersection of Oil Well Road in Immokalee Saturday.

Delays are expected.

Deputies are telling drivers to seek an alternate route if possible.

Writer: WINK News