Cape Coral police conducting DUI enforcement operation

The Cape Coral Police Department will be conducting a DUI Enforcement operation over the next few days.

Officers will be working traffic enforcement focusing on recognizing and removing impaired drivers off the roads.

CCPD asks if you decide to go out and drink alcoholic beverages please make sure that you plan on alternate transportation.

Ideas for alternate transportation are having a sober designated driver setup beforehand, use Uber, Lyft, or a taxi; just don’t drive impaired! You can also checkout the Saferride app which allows users to identify their location and call a taxi or friend to pick them up.

