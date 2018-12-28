Police identify pedestrian killed in Colonial and Ortiz crash

A pedestrian killed in a crash on Thursday in Lee County has been identified by Fort Myers Police Department.

Elba L. Garces, 75, was hit by a car and died at the scene of Colonial Boulevard and Ortiz Avenue in Fort Myers, according to the police report Friday.

Garces’ family has been notified by police.

Police responded to the crash at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

A police investigation is ongoing.

