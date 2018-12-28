More than 200 flu cases treated at Lee Health since October

A Lee County mother of two children has her hands full. That’s why she takes every precaution to avoid getting sick.

Lee Health has treated 234 cases of the flu since the start of October. That is 41 more cases compared to the same time in 2017.

Chanel Winter uses essential oils to keep her children out of the doctor’s office.

“Just make sure that they wash their hands and obviously stay away from sick people,” Winter said. “Cleaning with oils, putting them on the bottom of his feet.”

Winter has the right idea, since the Centers for Disease Control reported an increase in flu activity nationwide.

Southwest Florida Doctors are not surprised.

“This time of year, we see that there are parts of the country that are much cooler than they are here in Southwest Florida,” Dr. Stephanie Stovall said. “People spend more time inside, they spend more time traveling, they spend more time with family. that allows the disease to be transmitted easier from person to person.”

The 2017 flu year was the worst in four decades.

“Right now, our internal numbers look very similar to last year,” Stovall said. “Perhaps a little slower to rise, but it looks like it’s probably not going to be worse than last year for sure.”

Doctors recommend eating well, getting lots of sleep and, of course, washing your hands.

Lee Health said it currently has no problems with the supply of Tamiflu or the flu vaccine. And there have not been a lot of sever cases of the flu at its facilities, noting, however, it is still early in the flu season.

It’s not too late to get a flu shot either.

“Wash your hands,” Stovall said. “Stay away from sick people, and eat good food.”

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

