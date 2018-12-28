Man arrested for taking upskirt photos in downtown Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department arrested Marvin Hernan Portillo, 34, for Video Voyeurism after he was accused of taking photos or videos up at least one woman’s skirt at Downtown House of Pizza in downtown Fort Myers Thursday night.

From the police report, Portillo followed behind his female victim at the local pizza shop holding his cell phone low to the ground with the camera pointed up. The shop’s manager said the Portillo was with his family.

“He was with his family and he’s doing that? Oh my lord,” Jean Hammen.

Portillo walked into the pizza shop downtown and left it in handcuffs.

“That should never happen, never happen in a public place at all,” Martha Kaye said.

When employees found out about Portillo’s actions from a patron at their place of business, they called police.

“I mean that somebody could be that desperate that they feel like they have to do that to another human being, I don’t know I think that’s just wrong on lots of levels,” Hammen said.

At least one person plans to press charges against Portillo.

Fort Myers Police Department did not get back to WINK News with an official report but know Portillo was released from jail Friday.

“All I can say is I’m glad they got him,” Susan Levinsohn said. “And I hope he pays for what he did because it’s totally unacceptable.”

Reporter: Sara Girard

