Man arrested for possession of 300 pounds of marijuana

More than 300 pounds of marijuana were found in a man’s home.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Julio Cesar Perez-Morfa for drug trafficking Friday after raiding a home in Lehigh Acres off 19th Street Southwest Friday.

“I noticed yesterday there was police cars lined up, and I thought it was weird,” Veronica Suber said. “But I didn’t think a whole lot about it.”

Suber never thought something like this would happen in her neighborhood. And neighbors like her are glad the pot is off the street.

LCSO discovered a sophisticated operation with modified plumbing and extensive electrical work to cultivate all the plants bundled up at the home.

Perez-Morfa was released from Lee County jail on $4,000 bond. He has a scheduled court date at the end of January.

Charles Williams has lived in the area for 20 years and noticed the police cars a few blocks down.

“We were the first ones out here on this side, and we mostly know what is going on,” Williams said. “But we had no idea that it would be something like that.”

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

