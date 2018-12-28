Multiple vehicles hit in parking lot shooting along Fowler Street in Fort Myers

There’s a large police presence in front of two Fort Myers businesses after shots were fired at a vehicle Friday morning.

More than a dozen officers are in front of Fort Myers Flower House and King of Cuts barber shop.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, reports at the scene “Indicate a driver of a dark SUV stepped out of his vehicle and fired towards two other unoccupied vehicles and then retreated in the SUV.”

FMPD says there were no injuries and only vehicles were hit by gunfire and they are investigating.

WINK News has a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest information as it’s confirmed.