Father of son killed in Fort Myers condemns drunk driving, promotes rideshare services

Tony Bridley, Fort Myers, knows what it feels like to lose a child to drunk driving, and it’s a heartache he wouldn’t wish on anyone.

“It’s one of the worst moments, one of the worst feelings you will ever experience,” Bridley said.

His 23-year-old son, also named Tony Bridley after his old man, was struck and killed by a drunk driver on his way home from work in Lee County.

“When you lose a loved one in this way, your lives are altered forever,” Bidley said. “I think it hurts deeper because you know it’s something that could have been avoided.”

Bridley said talking about his son’s death is hard, but it’s easy for people to make decisions that could save other families from the pain his is going through.

“If you’re in a situation where you’ve been drinking and you need to get home, just make the right choice,” Bridley urged. “Uber, Lyft, I mean there’s alternatives.”

AAA is also offering a Tow-To-Go program this holiday season. It provides a ride within 10 miles and has taken over 25,000 impaired drivers off the roadways.

The Bridley family is pleading for all to remember the consequences of drinking and driving during this holiday season, and turn to alternative methods of transportation such as a designated driver, or ridesharing services like Uber, Lyft, and Nickel Ride.

“If you’re in a situation where you’ve been drinking and you need to get home, just make the right choice,” Bridely said. “Lives could be saved.”

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Jack Lowenstein