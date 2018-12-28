Apps and websites help budget for 2019

Leave your bad financial behind in 2018, and get your money in order for the new year.

By using an app or web service, you can understand exactly how you’re spending every penny, where to cut back and how to budget for that big splurge.

There are ways to take control of your finances with just a tap on your touchscreen.

The service Mint has been around for more than a decade and is an all-in-one place to track your money.

Mint allows you to link all of your accounts, including checking credit cards and investments, and it examines your big financial picture. Then, it makes recommendations on how you can stick to your budget.

The service YNAB (you need a budget) has its users set financial goals for, say, a fancy handbag, a big vacation or even a new apartment in addition to laying out monthly expenditures.

When money comes in through linked accounts, every dollar is held accountable. YNAB starts at $7 a month, but it claims users save up to $6,000 a year.

Finally, if you’re after a service to help manage your bills, look no further than the free app, Prism.

You can connect you bank account and your bills. And, Prism will create a payment schedule with alerts and reminders so you can easily settle your debts with just a few taps.

Source information is via CNET.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

