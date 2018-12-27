SWFL students have opportunity to attend gubernatorial inauguration

The Gubernatorial Inauguration is less than two weeks away. When Governor-Elect Ron DeSantis (R) gets sworn-in, a group of Southwest Florida students will be right there watching history.

And, there’s still room for more students.

The Community Forum Foundation Inc., Florida State Representative Byron Donalds, and organizer Anthony Thomas will take students from Lee and Collier counties, along with students from Florida Gulf Coast University and Florida SouthWestern State College, to the Gubernatorial Inauguration in Tallahassee, Florida.

When will the students leave:

Students and chaperones will be picked up at school district headquarters in their respective counties on Sunday, Jan. 6. Pick-up time in Collier County is 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. in Lee County. The trip will leave for Tallahassee at 7 a.m.

What is the cost for the trip?

$300 for each student. Payment is received by Alicia Graham at the foundation. Attn: Alicia Graham2030 W First St Suite C Fort Myers, FL 33901.

Include in memo line: “Gubernatorial Inauguration Trip.”

For questions, to help or to recommend a student to take part, reach out to organizer Anthony Thomas at [email protected].

Visit the DeSantis website for officials details of inauguration.

Writer: WINK News