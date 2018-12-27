Smelly seaweed doesn’t deter big crowds at Fort Myers Beach

There has been a lot of traffic heading towards the Fort Myers Beach. Many people are going for the sand and water, as they soak in the sun during their holiday break. But some visitors encountered something they did not expect.

The seaweed at Fort Myers Beach has been clumping near the water’s edge and letting off a foul smell all of Thursday. Most are bothered by the encounter, with some frustrated at the town for not racking the disgusting seaweed out of the way.

But, the seaweed did not deter people from visiting Fort Myers Beach. A person had to be lucky to find a parking spot. Many visitors called their day near perfect along the water. It’s good for an area that has been heavily impacted by red tide toxins mere weeks ago.

“It’s good to see all the northerners down here enjoying the sun bringing us some money,” Caleb Lemmons said, a Fort Myers native.

Reporter: Sara Girard

