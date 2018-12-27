Sexual predator arrested for sex with minor in Golden Gate

A sexual predator was caught in the act by his wife, and now he is accused of having sex with a girl under the age of 16 in the early morning hours before Christmas.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Andrade, 30, a registered sex offender at a home off 16th Avenue Southwest in Golden Gate Estates Tuesday.

Deputies said the man took advantage of a young girl after a Christmas party. Now, other neighbors are on alert.

“It’s horrible to hear that something happens,” Gerge Helker said. “And it’s just close to home.”

Helker usually keeps tabs on his Golden Gate Estates neighborhood.

“People that know each other on the street try to keep each other involved in what’s going on,” Helker said.

But, Helker did not know about his neighbor, Andrade. Other neighbors are mortified for the victim involved.

“Any kind of sex offense and assault is a tragedy especially for a minor,” Beth DiLuglio. “I mean the impressionable damage possibly from that.”

In the arrest report, Andrade’s wife invited a guest over, a young girl, to celebrate Christmas. Andrade was at the home too.

In the middle of the night, Andrade’s wife went into the garage, and “she opened the car door and found Christopher on top of someone,” who was confirmed to be the young girl.

“Someone who has specific awareness of this and put that person together with a minor is just a sad reflection of society that that could happen,” DiLugio said.

Each individual registered sex offender may have his or her own restrictions set by a judge. It prohibits these kinds of predators from living 1,000 feet of any school, child care facility, park or playground; however, the law generally doesn’t prohibit a registered sex offender from living with a minor in Florida.

“I don’t think they should’ve ever knowingly been close to a minor,” DiLugio said.

WINK New found 14 registered sex offenders live within a five-mile radius of the home on 16th Avenue Southwest.

Andrade faces a felony charge of Sexual Activity With A Minor. Andrade has a scheduled court hearing for January 2019. He is in jail without bond.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

