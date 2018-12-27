Mother of daughter killed in hit-and-run condemns reckless drivers

WINK News investigated and confirmed more than 800 hit-and-run crashes occurred last year in Southwest Florida, according to Florida Highway Patrol data.

A Fort Myers mother lost her daughter in a hit-and-run car crash. This mother is speaking out. She said it’s not right for drivers to leave the scene after something like what happened to her child. Now, she wants a driver who was caught leaving a crash in Lee County to take responsibility for the incident.

“She was just basically throwing it in someone’s face saying, ‘It’s OK, I’m not going to get in any trouble,’” said Loree Ditgen, whose daughter, heather Reynolds, was killed in a hit-and-run crash last year.

Sheriff’s deputies told WINK News it is hard to track down a hit-and-run driver if witnesses don’t share information.

Deputies arrested Tami Cope in North Fort Myers after she sped through a light, hit another car and sped off. This is similar to what happened to Ditgen’s daughter,

“When she got killed it was 10 days before birthday,” Ditgen said.

Cope was arrested for the hit-and-run crash Wednesday night, and LCSO said she was driving under the influence.

Ditgen wants all dangerous drivers to be held accountable.

“It upsets me to a point because this is preventable,” Ditgen said. “There are so many other options you can have them you have to have a plan.”

WINK News crew members witnessed the crash Cope was involved in and assisted LCSO in its investigation that led to Cope’s arrest.

Insurance agent Brian Chapman said this incident could hurt the victim’s wallet.

“A lot of times when that happens unfortunately, they would have to absorb their deductible,” Chapman said. “So you may have a deductible of $500 or $1000, and unfortunately you’re going to have to pay that.”

Ditgen relives the horror of losing her daughter when she sees similar incidents such as this crash Cope is involved in.

“My daughter was known for her glowing personality,” Ditgen said. “Number one, my daughter was a singer she had been on the voice twice and slotted to be on America’s got talent this year.”

The driver who killed Ditgen’s daughter plead guilty to felony charges. However, Cope, who is accused in the LCSO hit-and-run case is out on bail. Ditgen continues to raise awareness about drunk driving and hit and runs.

“I feel like my daughters with me,” Ditgen said. “I feel like I’m doing the right thing by not letting her memory die.”

Reporter: Brendon Leslie

Writer: Jack Lowenstein