Man in custody for suspicious death in North Fort Myers

A man related to a suspicious death in Lee County is in custody. The victim’s body has also been identified but not released yet publicly.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Javarus Devon Pointer, 25, Thursday for sexual assault and giving heroin to a juvenile female after she died.

The investigation confirms the victim was invited as a guest to Pointer’s home Wednesday, where he potentially supplied the victim heroin and sexually assaulted her. At 3:30 p.m., Major Crimes Detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2700 block of North Second Street, North Fort Myers in reference to the victim’s suspicious death.

Charges Pointer could face include Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors and Delivery of a Controlled Substance to a Minor.

At this time, detectives do not believe the victim’s death is a homicide.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Writer: WINK News