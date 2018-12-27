Lee, Collier County students travel to the capital to see DeSantis sworn in

From his acceptance speech as governor-elect, to now where Ron DeSantis is less than two weeks away from being sworn in.

For students like Ennis Rogers, a trip to Tallahassee could not be more of a dream come true.

“I’ve never actually gotten the chance to speak to a governor,” Rogers said. “Like, wow, this is so exciting.”

Students from Lee and Collier Counties will travel to the capitol to watch the governor-elect take the helm of the state of Florida.

On the agenda is a chance to meet Governor-elect Ron DeSantis.

“It’s shocking because I wouldn’t think they’d like find somebody from East Lee County to be selected,” Brandon Battles said. “I’m just grateful that I was blessed to be on this trip.”

A big topic the students hope to discuses is school security. After the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland earlier this year, students like Battles feel it is a top relevant today.

“They want security guards to have guns,” Battles said, “and I don’t trust it.”

Lee County District 2 School Board member Melisa Giovannelli sees the trip as an opportunity to inspire future leaders.

“I hope that it instills in them to vote,” Giovanelli said, “and that their vote does count.”

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

