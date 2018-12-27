Intersection of Colonial and Ortiz closed due to fatal crash

Fort Myers Police Department shut down lanes of traffic at the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Ortiz Avenue in Fort Myers due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Police said drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes for what is expected to be at least two hours, as police investigate and secure the scene.

All traffic is being diverted away from the crash scene, and limited traffic is being allowed north bound and south bound on Ortiz.

Writer: WINK News