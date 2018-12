Fort Myers crash impedes traffic at Lakewood Blvd. and Summerlin Rd.

Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed a crash in Fort Myers at Lakewood Blvd. and Summerlin Rd. Thursday afternoon.

There is a roadblock in the northbound lanes of Summerlin Rd., which is slowing down traffic. Seek an alternate route, if possible.

Trust WINK News to provide the latest updates