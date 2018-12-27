Downtown Fort Myers sees multiple new hotel projects

If a person wants to stay in downtown Fort Myers right now, his or her only option is the 60-some room Hotel Indigo. But, not for long.

The group that owns Hotel Indigo recently purchased land along MacGregor nearby the Edison Home to build a Hampton Inn.

But is downtown busy enough to sustain this new Hampton Inn, the Luminary Hotel being constructed near Harborside and an additional hotel near First St. Village Publix?

“Well according to the tourist development council, the answer is yes,” Mayor Randy Henderson said. “Not only is it yes, we need more hotels.”

Mayor Henderson told WINK News by phone that all four hotels downtown will mean about 600 rooms and the market projections state we need about 1,000.

A common complaint the mayor hears from residents is that their visiting families members do not have a place to stay nearby. But he feels the new projects will suffice that need.

Reporter: Lauren Sweeney

