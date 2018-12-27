App and online exchanges better completed in ‘safe zones’

You can sell just about anything online even on apps. These kinds of transactions are cheaper sometimes, but they can come at a price. In less than a week two people were attacked when they tried to complete transactions originally initiated online.

One North Fort Myers man fought off an attacker in a Snapchat sale gone wrong, and a Cape Coral Man was robbed by teens during another sale.

WINK News spoke to law enforcement, and they said there are ways to prevent these types of incident Thursday. The prevention measure involves meeting in public places known as safe zones. Some are located right outside police departments, which are under 24 hour surveillance.

Safe exchange zone sign locations in Southwest Florida included:

Fort Myers Police Department

2210 Widman Way, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Charlotte County

11051 Willimington Blvd, Englewood

992 Tamiami Trail Suite A, Port Charlotte

3280 Tamiami Trail Suite 505 (Promenades Mall), Port Charlotte

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office 7474 Utilities Road, Punta Gorda

Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Collier County Sheriff’s Office do not have sign location but said people have in the past and presently continue to use their respective headquarters as safe exchange zones.

“Meeting in a safe place is important,” CCSO sent in an email to WINK News. “You expect to feel safe and would expect the person you are conducting business with to feel safe too.”

LCSO encourage meeting in public places for app or online transactions that require meeting in person to complete them.

“The public should make every attempt to meet unknown persons during daylight hours,” LCSO sent in an email to WINK News. “Other elements that may provide additional personal wellbeing include meeting in populated areas and areas that post video surveillance signage.”

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Jack Lowenstein