A dog alerts family members to a house fire Thursday morning

Caster Garcia woke up to a chaotic scene unfolding at his neighbor’s home at Coconut Circle N in East Naples.

“I opened the door outside and it was full of smoke and the same thing that I smelled in the house,” Garcia said.

Greater Naples Fire Rescue crews received the call near 4 a.m. Luckily, no one was hurt, but neighbors said it took crews a while to fight the flames because of the home still having hurricane shutters up.

“We were trying to remove the wing nuts,” Nolan Sapp said, assistant fire chief for Greater Naples Fire Rescue. “They’d been on there for so long, so we had to cut them to get access to the windows.”

It took crews about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. But Sapp said, if it was not for the family’s dog barking and waking up two women inside, this incident could have ended much worse.

“The dog woke up the granddaughter who then tried to extinguish the fire because she saw it,” Sapp said. “The family pet did wake her up and then she went and got her grandmother and they evacuated the residence.”

