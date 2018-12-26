Tots and Tails drive brings presents to hundreds of children

There is something special about the holidays. It is a time for children. It is a time for toys. But mostly, it is a time for joy.

“We are able to bring the joy of Christmas and the magic of Christmas to all of these children,” Megan Contreras said, Tots and Tails organizer.

This year, Christmas came early for 450 children in the Harlem Heights and Pine Manor communities.

Nearly 100 volunteers packed and loaded an armored SWAT vehicle and a trailer filled with thousands of donated toys.

All for children who may not see many presents under their Christmas tree.

“It’s hard because we as a parent have to provide everything that we can and we have to work,” Isabel Garcia said, a Harlem Heights resident.

A small act of kindness, reminds us what Christmas is all about.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

