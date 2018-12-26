Stores see many people on the biggest return day of the year

A long line at customer service the day after Christmas, but expected — it is the busiest return day of the year.

“Every year I come out December 26 because I know there are great sales and I’m already excited about next year,” Rachel Devito said.

Shoppers at this Coconut Point Mall Target took advantage of after Christmas clearance items and holiday return policies.

Larry Wright made sure to arrive early to avoid the post Christmas crowds.

“I want to get out before the rush,” Wright said. “It’s going to get really busy this week, I think.”

A busy week planned, indeed. Stores like Target and Best Buy opened an hour earlier to help manage the crowds. Best Buy told WINK News that it is expecting customers in the thousands thanks to holiday gift card sales.

“Some people had carts that were filled right to the brim because they had kids and things,” Norma Henney said.

But overall, many who braved the stores today said they are prepared to face the post holiday rush and are already looking ahead to next year.

“I get all of this stuff at half price so I get a big jump on next year’s Christmas,” Devito said.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

