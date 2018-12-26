One vehicle overturned in a Cape Coral crash Wednesday afternoon

A busy road in Cape Coral reopened following a nasty two vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Cape Coral Police and Fire cleared Santa Barbara Blvd. and Diplomat Pkwy. in Cape Coral as traffic once again commutes through.

One of the vehicles involved flipped over on its top. Cape Coral Police said no one was hurt in the crash. Although, it did cause some traffic backups at the four way stop intersection.

The southbound lanes of Santa Barbara here were shut down for about an hour. Firefighters had to clean up some vehicle fluids on the road, too.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

