Nothing could stop this father from spending Christmas with his flight attendant daughter

Millions of people fly home to spend Christmas with their families — but one family celebrated the holiday on the flights themselves.

Pierce Vaughan, a flight attendant for Delta, had to work over Christmas. Instead of spending the holiday apart, her father decided to join her in the sky.

Vaughan’s father Hal boarded his daughter’s flights on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to passenger Mike Levy, who sat next to him on one of the planes and wrote about it in a now-viral Facebook post.

“I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas,” he wrote with a sad-face emoji. “Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. 😊. What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!”

I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had… Posted by Mike Levy on Monday, December 24, 2018

Vaughan wrote on her own Facebook that her dad completed six flights total.

“A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew,” she wrote.

Vaughan said her father made it onto all of her flights, even riding first class on one of them — from Florida to Michigan — which she called a “Christmas miracle.”

Look ma we made it Kimberly Hal Vaughan 🤗Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of… Posted by Pierce T. Vaughan on Tuesday, December 25, 2018

