League of Courageous Women inspires aspiring youth

As Jessica Salas shakes hands with the Mayor of Naples, she is thankful for this ‘League of Courageous Women.’

“I met a lot of friends,” Salas said. “It just taught me how to be a leader and got me inspired.”

Salas said after both of her parents went to prison, the League’s founder helped her see a brighter future.

“I don’t want them to be overlooked,” Cyndee Woolley said. “I don’t want them to be lost and fall through the cracks.”

Woolley said she founded the non-profit to help these ladies become the leaders of tomorrow.

The League of Courageous Women connects young women with the community, providing members mentorship, such as learning CPR from emergency medical technicians and doing fingerprint analysis with detectives.

It becomes a bridge between the executives of today and Florida’s future.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

