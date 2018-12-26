LCSO charges 17-year-old Christmas day shooting suspect

A Christmas Day argument between shooting victim, Ira Carey, 30, and his girlfriend resulted in the parties separating and Carey leaving the area on foot, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

While walking in the area of 7th St. SW and Ivan Ave., Carey’s girlfriend’s 17-year-old nephew pulled up in a vehicle next to Carey and got out of the vehicle. The two began arguing and the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun firing multiple shots striking Carey in the groin area, per the LCSO press release.

The suspect got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

On Wednesday, Dec. 26 at 6:25 a.m., detectives were able to locate the suspect at his residence at the 2000 block of Gene Ave. N in Lehigh Acres. The suspect was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

The teenage was transported to the Lee County Juvenile Assessment Center.

The victim was transported to a local hospital suffering non-life threatening injuries.