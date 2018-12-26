How to avoid ‘box stalkers’ from pillaging holiday gifts

You can learn a lot about someone from their trash. But after Christmas, any box can show up in the garbage can. That gives crooks another opportunity to learn exactly what you have in your home.

The Cape Coral Police Department strongly suggests that you take those excess Christmas present boxes and cut them up. Put them in a trash bag then into the recycling bin.

It is a simple way to keep thieves away from your yard. Police said, they have had instances in past years around this time of what they call, box stalkers, driving up and down roads essentially window shopping for themselves.

Dick Young, who lives in Cape Coral, said he takes precautions.

“We cut the boxes up we take the razor blades cut the boxes up and put them in the trash the proper way so nobody knows,” Young said, as he plans not to bring out the trash until the evening. “It’s nobody’s business. You have to be careful.”