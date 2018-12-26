How do I have a healthy plant-based diet?

There is a variety of people who do not eat meat, which can include vegetarians, vegans and pescatarian.

In grocery stores there are a lot of options for people who want a plant-based diet, but there is a right way and a wrong way.

“You need to do your homework,” Laurie Gershgorn said, a vegan chef. “You need to plan your meals, you need to learn as much as you can about the nutritive aspects of foods.”

Consumer Reports suggests for a balanced vegetarian or vegan diet, you need to pay special attention to getting enough of these four important nutrients: protein, calcium, iron and vitamin B12.

“There are plenty of plant foods that have protein,” Patricia Calvo, Consumer Reports Health & Food Editor, said. “For example – tofu, chickpeas, and other legumes, and high protein grains such as quinoa. Eat some protein at every meal.”

And don’t forget about bone building calcium. Doctors recommend 1,000 mg a day for most adults. If you’re a woman over 50, 1,200 mg per day. But some wonder, how do you get it when don’t eat dairy?

“Plant sources of calcium include almonds, bok choy, collard greens, kale, fortified plant milk or orange juice and calcium-set tofu,” Calvo said.

Getting enough iron can be a challenge when you don’t eat meat. Pair good plant iron sources, such as lentils, white beans and other legumes, and swiss chard with vitamin C containing foods such as oranges and red bell peppers.

“Combining plant foods rich in iron with Vitamin C helps boost iron absorption,” Calvo said.

Another nutrient you may miss out on: Vitamin B12, which is crucial for brain and nervous system functioning. Fortified plant milks, meat alternatives, breakfast cereals can help you get B12.