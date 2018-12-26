Grant nears YMCA to fundraising goal for early childcare education center

More options are on the way for families to help their kids learn and grow. The YMCA in Bonita Springs will soon welcome little ones, including babies.

“This grant allows us the opportunity to serve kids ranging from six weeks through our VBK and their early childhood program,” Ivan Torres said, program director at the YMCA. “It gives us a good opportunity to set the foundation for early childhood development.”

The YMCA staff said there is a need for an early childcare education center in the Bonita Springs area. The new facility will cost $2.5 million and will sit just north of the YMCA located on Terry St. just east of I-75.

But with the generous donation, the YMCA is well on its way to paying for the project.

The Shulze Foundation released the following statement about the center and its reasoning for giving the grant.

“We are strong proponents of early education, and the YMCA align with our values. And It seems like a perfect fit for the ‘Y’ and the community.”

The club already raised $850,000 before receiving the grant and now it is looking to raise another $200,000 over the next couple of months.

Reporter: Curtis Jennings

