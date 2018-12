Death investigation underway in North Fort Myers

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death on the 2000 block of North Second Street in North Fort Myers, LCSO said.

Major Crimes Detectives with LCSO responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

LCSO says the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.

