Collier County will implement a new sales tax on Jan. 1

Starting Jan. 1, you will pay an extra 1 percent sales tax in Collier County. It is on most things you buy, except for food, fuel and medicine.

That extra percentage is added to things you might not think of, such as car leases, electricity and gas, gym memberships, storage units, boat docking, leasing a parking spot, commercial rent, even newspaper and magazine subscriptions.

If you have to pay $300 a month for your vehicle, you pay an extra $3. Newspaper subscription is $5 a month? You will now pay an extra five cents.

“I think it will be good for our economy,” Kathy Tironi said, a Naples resident. “I don’t mind paying the extra percentage in sales tax.”

“When anything goes up it’s affecting everything else,” Alma Labra said, a resident in Collier County.

Labra said, while sales tax is needed for county improvement projects, it is a hard expenditure to accept.

“It’s something that you need,” Labra said. “You can’t just not pay the bill. You have to pay the bill whether it goes up or not.”

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

