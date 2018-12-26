CCPD: Snapchat vape handle purchase goes terribly wrong

Cape Coral Police charged three teenagers with Robbery with a Firearm and Grand Theft following an incident at the 500 block of SW 15th Terrace Wednesday morning.

The victim setup a purchase of a vape handle over Snapchat, a multimedia messaging app. They agreed to meet on Thursday for the $120 transaction at the victim’s home, according to the CCPD press release.

At about 9:50 a.m., a minivan pulled up in front of the victim’s home. The victim got into the front passenger seat and the driver pulled a black handgun from the driver side door pocket, pointed it at the victim and told him to give him the money and anything else he had.

The rear passenger behind the driver pulled a silver handgun and pointed it at the victim. The victim immediately gave them his money, wallet, and his phone. They took cash and property valued at $1,000. Then, the victim jumped out of the van and ran inside his home. He immediately made a phone call to 911, per the CCPD press release.

Later on, a traffic stop was eventually made on the van, which pulled over at 700 block NW Pine Island Road by officers. Three men, two that are 16-years-old and one who is 14-years-old, were later transferred to the Juvenile Assessment Center.