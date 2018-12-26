Cape charter school sold, leaving parents, students wondering what happens next

After much speculation on the future of Unity Charter School of Cape Coral, the school was auctioned off to the highest bidder Wednesday, leaving many families scratching their heads about what happens next.

In a nearly $2 million deal, an Illinois-based real-estate investment company bought the location of Unity Charter School of Cape Coral.

MORE: Cape Coral charter school closes abruptly, parents blindsided

Now the question remains, will student be heading back to school here?

A manager with the company says, “the last thing we want to do is kick a school out.”

Next week, the company of investors will meet internally to review different options for the location, like if it will remain a school or not.

MORE: Cape charter school reopens after abrupt closure, parents demand answers

Reporter: Anika Henanger

